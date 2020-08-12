Mexico: Odebrecht allegedly paid for slick 2012 campaign

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans were inundated by a slick, expensive ad campaign on behalf of front-running presidential candidate Enrique Peña Nieto for the 2012 election, but few then suspected who is now being alleged to have paid for it — Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted to involvement in widespread corruption in Latin America. On Tuesday, Mexican prosecutors revealed that a former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has accused Peña Nieto and a top aide of instructing him to pay foreign campaign consultants with more than $4 million in bribes received from Odebrecht. Prosecutors say the former Pemex chief says he has proof of the alleged bribes, including receipts and video. Peña Nieto hasn’t commented on the accusation.