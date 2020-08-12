North Carolina woman accused of trying to poison family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of trying to poison her family after a security camera caught her spiking a drink with paint thinner and cleaning products. News outlets report 72-year-old Susan McNair was arrested by Wilmington police on Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance. During her court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said McNair’s husband and stepson began noticing their drinks tasted odd and made them sick, so they set up a hidden security camera and prosecutors say they caught her putting various cleaning products into a glass of sweet tea.