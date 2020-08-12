Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An outcry is rising in Somalia as parliament considers a bill that would allow child marriage once a girl’s sexual organs mature and would allow forced marriage as long as the family gives their consent. The bill is a dramatic reworking of years of efforts by civil society to bring forward a proposed law to give more protections to women in one of the world’s most conservative countries. The United Nations special representative on sexual violence in conflict says the bill “would represent a major setback in the fight against sexual violence in Somalia and across the globe” and should be withdrawn immediately.