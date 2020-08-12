Belarusian women rally in solidarity with injured protesters

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Women have gathered in the capital of Belarus and other cities to show solidarity with protesters injured in the latest rallies against the results of the country’s presidential election. Young women carrying flowers held hands and march through central Minsk on Wednesday chanting “Shame!” and decrying police violence against protest participants. Thousands have demonstrated in dozens of cities for three nights to contest President Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide election to sixth term. Police have moved aggressively to break up the crowds, and the crackdown intensified Tuesday night. Officers assaulted journalists, fired guns and broke into residential buildings to make arrests.