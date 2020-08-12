Parents of UK teen murdered in racist attack vow to fight on

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a Black teenager who was killed in a 1993 racist attack have vowed to keep fighting for justice despite a decision by London’s police force to classify their murder investigation as inactive. Eighteen-year-old Stephen Lawrence was attacked by a group of white youths while waiting for a bus with a friend in southeast London. He was stabbed and bled to death. Two of the killers were convicted of murder in 2012 and imprisoned, but three other initially arrested suspects remained free. A 1997 public inquiry ordered by the British government found mistakes in the homicide investigation and institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police Service.