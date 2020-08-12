Police: Rental truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 8 injured

ALMA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a rental box truck has crashed into the back of a school bus that was stopped to unload students in rural coastal Georgia, leaving the truck’s driver dead and at least eight students injured. The Georgia State Patrol says the bus had stopped in an outside lane on highway U.S. 1 in Alma on Wednesday afternoon when a rental truck smashed into the rear of the bus. Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner told WSAV-TV at least eight students were injured and some were airlifted to hospitals. State Trooper Shane Copeland says the truck driver initially helped students out, but later collapsed and died.