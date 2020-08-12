Pompeo urges Europe’s young democracies to embrace freedoms

PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on the young democracies of central and Eastern Europe to embrace their hard-won freedoms as they face threats from Russia, China and others, and as they see backsliding closer to home, including in Belarus. During a speech in Prague, America’s diplomat said the rise in authoritarianism was not an abstract trend focused on far-away capitals such as Moscow and Beijing. He said it also was apparent in Europe and its backyard, notably in Belarus. Belarus has been wracked by unrest since its disputed presidential election Sunday.