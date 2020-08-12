Salvation Army of La Crosse helps students with Back2School effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Salvation Army of La Crosse County is still in need of donations for their Back2School effort.

Thus far volunteers have started to assemble backpacks for students, yet more donations could help more students.

Alex Riley with the Salvation Army of La Crosse County outlined the importance of the program. "We're assembling the supplies for kids in need. We're serving over 750 kids here in the county and basically we're just asking for the community's help. We're getting closer and closer to meeting the supply needs but we are still a little bit away before we hit our goal."

Overall, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County hopes to have all of the supplies distributed to all schools by the end of the week and in the hands of students by the following week.