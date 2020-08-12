Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend as her daughter started her first day of online school. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says a Warfield Elementary School teacher told investigators that she could hear some kind of domestic disturbance Tuesday morning from her 10-year-old student’s video chat. The teacher says she muted the student’s audio but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank. Twenty-seven-year-old Donald Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Maribel Rosado Morales. Investigators say the shooting occurred at the woman’s Indiantown home in front of her four children and their two cousins.