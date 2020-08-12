Small rain chances but sunshine will continue to dominate

Areas of sun

Clear skies overnight allow for a cool comfortable start to the day. Clear skies will stick around for the first part of the day bringing back the summer warmth. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s.

Isolated rain

Into the late afternoon increasing cloud cover from the west could bring a few storms. If any showers to storms last into the Coulee Region, it will be very weak. Most of the precipitation chances will stay off to the west of the Mississippi River.

Thursday's forecast will be practically the same as Wednesday's. So, expect sunshine but can’t rule out chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Weekend peek

Speaking of rain chances, by Friday another chance arrives. A cold front will bring a moderate chance for thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday. A few cells could become strong, all depending on the arrival of thunderstorms. This will be a trend the Stormtracker 19 weather team will be tracking.

Outside of rain chances into Saturday morning, it will be a great weekend. Early sunshine will be possible Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Then after cold front passing Saturday, temperatures will stay closer to average in the low 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett