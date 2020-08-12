UN chief: pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens gains in fighting global poverty and building peace but risks exacerbating existing conflicts and generating new ones. Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that his March 23 call for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus led a number of warring parties to take steps to de-escalate and stop fighting. But he said in many instances it didn’t lead to suspending hostilities. His predecessor, Ban Ki-moon said it is “astonishing” that the world placed billions of people in lock down but couldn’t suspend conflicts.“