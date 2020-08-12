UW Health provides tips for being safe while working remotely

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As remote workspaces are on the rise during the pandemic, UW Health offers some tips for making your at-home workspace safe and healthy during the pandemic.

Injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis, or back pain, can be results of a poor remote workspace. Also, Recent surveys have shown that the setups of makeshift offices during COVID-19 can possibly lead to long-term physical harm.

Steve Hill, physical therapist and injury prevention coordinator at UW Health outlined the importance of a safe and healthy workspace by stating, “It’s important to create the healthiest work environment that we can to prevent injury when a person has a workspace that is uncomfortable, it can make it very difficult to focus enough to have a good and productive day.”

He along with UW Health want to offer some tips and tricks for creating the safest and healthiest remote workspace. Those tips include:

The top of your computer monitor should be at eye level, about an arm’s length away.

When sitting, your feet should be flat on the floor with knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Your lower back should be supported, sitting up straight with your shoulders relaxed and arms supported by armrests.

The forearms and hands should be parallel to the keyboard and mouse.

Take frequent breaks to get up once per hour for 1-3 minutes to move around and look away from screens.

UW Health has also been offering virtual evaluations of remote workspaces for their employees upon request. Also, interviews and video demonstrations are available upon request.