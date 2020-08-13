7 seek to follow Lewis in House, but long-term prospects dim

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia special congressional election to succeed the late John Lewis is likely to produce someone who will hold the seat only for a short time, possibly only a few weeks. Seven candidates qualified Friday for the Sept. 29 election, but declining to run are replacement Democratic nominee Nikema Williams and Republican nominee. Angela Stanton-King. Both say they’re holding their fire for the Nov. 3 general election, which will decide a full two-year term. If no one wins a majority in the Sept. 29 special election, a runoff would be held on Dec. 1. Lewis’ successor would serve only until the current Congress ends on Jan. 3.