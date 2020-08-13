A largely virtual New York Film Festival unveils lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s New York Film Festival will be held largely virtually and in outdoor screenings, organizers said Thursday while unveiling a lineup featuring new films from Chloe Zhao, Steve McQueen and Azazel Jacobs. The major fall film festivals, which often jockey for the chance to premiere the season’s top films, have this year worked in concert to salvage what they can from a more limited array of films and a drastic reduction in attendees. Many of the films selected by Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the New York Film Festival, will also play at the Venice and Toronto festivals