A preview of the COVID Compass replacement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We'll get a look at the replacement for the Coulee COVID Compass on Friday.

The La Crosse County Health Department said last week it was doing away with the compass which showed the risk from the virus in four categories from Severe to Low.

The new system of weekly updates is a collaboration between the health department, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System.

Recommendations for the public are a part of the new system.

In terms of metrics, they include case rate per 100,000 residents, hospital capacity, the success of contact tracing, and percent of positive tests.

All three organizations are taking part in a briefing set for noon.

