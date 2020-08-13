UN is voting on US resolution to extend Iran arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has started voting on a U.S. resolution that would indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, a measure that faces strong opposition from Russia and China and is almost certain to be defeated. Results of the email vote are expected to be announced Friday evening. It is likely the resolution will not get the minimum nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council for Russia and China to use their vetoes. The Trump administration initiated the vote hours after U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft indicated the U.S. may be willing to compromise on an indefinite extension.