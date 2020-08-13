Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse opens new downtown location for teens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to keep kids socialized, active, and safe, the Boys and Girls Club is giving teens a place to go.

Due to restrictions on capacity within normal facilities, programming for middle and high school students has been limited, but the Boys and Girls Club has found a secondary and temporary home in the old Crossfire building downtown.

The new building allows the club to provide programming to more middle and high school students which they say is very important, "That’s the biggest thing we have seen through any of our programming is the kids are just excited to be around each other," said the club's director of operations, Andrew Kiel. "In an environment where they can learn together under supervising staff that they have relationships with and really get back to some sort of normalcy but this program has really been able to provide that for some teens."

Thanks to support from the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund, the programming is free for teens.