Chris Evans hopes to shield democracy with politics website

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Captain America” actor Chris Evans is hoping his new website and app can help voters make educated choices in the November U.S. election. His civic engagement site A Starting Point features short videos from Republican and Democratic members of Congress and other U.S. politicians sharing perspectives on policy issues. With regular visits to Capitol Hill, Evans built the site over the course of two years alongside a longtime friend. Evans says he hopes the site has a “broader impact” than his past withering tweets about President Donald Trump. He hopes to keep the effort going long after the November election.