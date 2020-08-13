Durand man missing and endangered

Durand (WQOW) - Police in Durand are looking for a man who they say is missing and endangered.

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of Brian Garness, 59. He was last seen on Thursday morning in Durand in Pepin County. He also has ties to Polk County.

Garness is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He is a white man with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say it is possible he is driving a 2002 tan Chevy Impala with Wisconsin plates AFG9450.

If you have any information you are asked to call Durand Police Chief Stanley Ridgeway at 715-672-5944.