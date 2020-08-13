Find out where federal COVID support is going in WI

Madison (WQOW) - Our state has received more than $1.7 billion in federal aid since the CARES Act went into effect and now Wisconsin is making it easier to know where exactly that money is going.

"As we continue to navigate this COVID-19 pandemic and continue to work on Wisconsin's economic recovery, we want to ensure that we are providing transparent and up-to-date information on how and where we are investing Wisconsin's share of federal funding," said Governor Tony Evers.

Evers announced the launch of the COVID-19 response and recovery investment dashboard on Thursday

The website shows where all the money has gone so far.

You can break the data down by county or cause.

A lot of the money has gone toward the routes to recovery local government reimbursement program; $200 million to be exact.

Other money has gone towards PPE and contract tracing, as well as helping farmers and small businesses.

You can see the breakdown for yourself here.