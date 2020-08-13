Life-threatening injuries for driver in Tomah area crash

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of an SUV suffers life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash near Tomah Thursday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Gondola Road near Grumman Drive in Tomah Township around 2:22 p.m.

The driver who was the only person in the blue 1999 Ford Explorer, was ejected in the crash. The SUV was headed north at the time.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash but a passerby put it out.

Officers found the person who was later taken by ambulance to a nearby area for a medflight to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said they'll release the name of the driver at a later time.