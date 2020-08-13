Mickey Guyton is speaking her truth after years of doubt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mickey Guyton is turning a mirror on country music by speaking her truth and reclaiming both her career and identity. Her first EP in five years is called “Bridges,” and is coming out on Sept. 11. As a Black woman in a genre dominated by white men, Guyton says she spent years trying to write everybody else’s song instead of her own unique story. But now she’s speaking for herself on songs like “Black Like Me,” about her own early experiences with racism. Guyton says the shut-up-and-sing mentality prevalent in country music is detrimental to the genre.