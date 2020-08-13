Minnesota reports 697 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 697 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties each had one new case, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 62,993 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 7,205 health care workers, the Department said.

Health officials said 56,346 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 14,700 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in the state, bringing the total number of tests completed in Minnesota to about 1,203,559. Health officials said about 963,096 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH reported in Thursday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Three of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 1,685 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 1,263 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Thursday, there are 308 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 154 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH reported. That's the same number of patients hospitalized in the ICU, and 27 fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

