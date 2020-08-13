More deaths reported in Iowa as virus cases top 50,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Iowa as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 50,000 in the state. The state’s online virus tracker shows seven deaths reported Thursday morning from the day before, bringing the state’s total to 954. The site also showed a jump of more than 500 confirmed cases Thursday morning from the day before, bringing the state’s total to nearly 50,200. News of the increases comes as much of Iowa deals with the aftermath of a rare wind storm on Monday that has left thousands of residents without power days later. The state’s website says hospital space could be affected in the wake of the storm, as long-term care residents could be transferred to hospitals due to damage facilities.