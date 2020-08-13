Off-duty cop’s 911 call about Black youths raises questions

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Amid pressure from activists and community leaders, a prosecutor has asked New York State Police for the case file on an incident in which an off-duty police officer claimed he had been shot at by a group of Black people. Activists and community leaders delivered a letter to Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague last week demanding a full investigation of the June 6 incident involving Cohoes Officer Sean McKown. McKown initially reported he had confronted a group of Black youths outside his summer home in the Adirondacks. He is now retiring amid suspicions that he made the story up.