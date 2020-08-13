Summer warmth continues with small rain chances

Isolated showers continue

It's another day to be prepared for a few isolated showers, but not a washout. If anything develops it will move along and dissipate quickly.

This evening stronger storms are possible for those that are in Northern Minnesota. Any leftover moisture is expected to head south in the overnight. This could allow for a few showers tomorrow west of the Mississippi. Then all attention will turn to the chance for strong storms overnight Friday.

Outside of rain chances

Today with highs back in the mid-80s with more cloud cover limiting temperatures. But, the humidity is on the rise, which will make it feel much warmer. Dew points will return to the mid-60s, so not excessive heat but you’ll feel the stickiness in the warm sunshine.

Friday will be another day in the warm, summer sunshine with humidity. Highs will be within the upper 80s, but you may want to enjoy it. After the cold front passes Saturday, highs could see another round of the 70s.

Cold front passage

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning a line of stronger storms is expected. With the arrival of the storms overnight, there will be a loss of instability. Instability is needed to develop widespread severe storms. But a few strong storms are not out of the question, especially for those to the west. If storms become strong to severe, the threat will be for damaging winds and large hail. The cold front, that initiated the storms, could linger through the early Saturday morning. This will keep a few showers for those in our southeastern counties. But then a high pressure system will gradual clear the skies towards the evening.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett