Thai leader says unity necessary to revive virus-hit economy

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister, facing growing demands from students for change, is warning that the nation must pull together to overcome the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In a speech marking the appointment of a new team of financial specialists to his Cabinet, Prayuth Chan-ocha said the economic crisis will not go away quickly. Thailand has been praised for its handling of the health effects of the coronavirus, with no local cases reported for 80 days. But it has suffered an especially strong shock to its economy because of its heavy dependence on tourism and exports. Prayuth’s speech comes at a time of growing political pressure, as a student-led protest movement issues increasingly strident calls for his government to step down.