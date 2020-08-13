The City of La Crosse outlines their Heart of the City vision plan for the next 20 years.

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- La Crosse is looking forward to 2040 and the future of the city with their new Heart of the City vision.

The project dubbed "image" will involve the city governments as well as downtown mainstreet and address health concerns, inclusion, and sustainability with the interest of the public at heart.

This week individuals were able to share their input at social distanced tables downtown. Additional input can be submitted online.

Robin Moses,Executive Director for Downtown Mainstreet Inc. outlined the input the project has received thus far. "We started off with some focus groups we talked to some of our downtown businesses to start off with. Major developers, major stakeholders."

A steering commitee is set to meet next month to better refine the 2040 plan and move forward with ideas to improve the community. Further information on the project can be found at https://publicinput.com/imaginedowntownlacrosse#