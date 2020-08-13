The Latest: Hamas slams UAE-Israel deal to establish ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Hamas militant group has accused the United Arab Emirates of stabbing the Palestinians in the back by agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. The reaction came shortly after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the UAE and Israel have agreed to full diplomatic relations as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. A Hamas spokesman says the “announcement is a reward for the Israeli occupation’s crimes” and that the UAE-Israel “normalization is a stabbing in the back of our people.”