The new dental clinic opens with the help of healthcare leaders and donors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-Local healthcare leaders and donors have teamed up to help bring dental care closer to home for some La Crosse residents.

The new dental clinic, which will be operated by Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will open Sept. 3 next to Gundersen Health System’s La Crosse Campus. The clinic will be located in the lower level of the Smile Care Dental Center.

The building was purchased by Gundersen through the support of a local grant from the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation. The clinic will start by being only open one day a week with expanded hours in the coming months. Overall, the clinic will provide a more convenient option for Scenic Bluff patients who had to previously drive to Cashton or Viroqua.

Mari Freiberg, CEO, Scenic Bluffs showed her excitment about the partnership. She stated, “This partnership allows us to bring care close to home for La Crosse area residents who depend on us for services. We are so pleased to be in La Crosse again with dental care.”

Scenic Bluffs has been part of the La Crosse community for many years.Mari Freiberg, CEO, Scenic Bluffs states,“Scenic Bluffs is passionate about our work, which is grounded in prevention of disease and staying well. Our team works together, creatively bringing services that attend to the individual needs of each person as they come to us, reducing barriers and focusing on healthcare access, regardless of circumstances.”

This new collaboration has come with lots of excitment from both Gundersen Medical Foundation and Delta Dental.

Mandy Nogle, Director of Development for Gundersen Medical Foundation showed her excitement for the collaboration stating, “this collaboration showcases the power of philanthropy and the giving spirit of the people of our community. It's a winning combination when the resources are combined for the benefit of all. It is uplifting to see this kind of strategic philanthropy in action.”

Additionally, Doug Ballweg, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Wisconsin showed his excitement for the collaboration. "This unique partnership with Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation, Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Medical Foundation and Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers will help provide needed access to dental care for individuals with Medicaid coverage in the region."

Scenic Bluffs accepts Wisconsin Medicaid, Medicare, most private insurance, and cares for those without insurance. Additionally, Scenic Bluffs offers a sliding-fee scale program, available to those with or without insurance, which may reduce the cost of care to those who qualify. Qualifications are based-on the individual’s household size and income.

Scenic Bluffs has Health Centers in both Cashton and Norwalk, dental services in Cashton, La Crosse and Viroqua, and behavioral health services in La Crosse. For more information on services provided, visit scenicbluffs.org.

To learn how Gundersen Medical Foundation and Gundersen Health System partner with donors to improve the health and well-being of our community, visit gundersenhealth.org/foundation.