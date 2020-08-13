Three men exonerated in 1983 murder file federal lawsuit

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three men who were wrongly imprisoned for more than 35 years each for a murder they did not commit are suing Baltimore police, saying detectives coerced false statements and created information to implicate the men in the crime. News outlets report Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins filed a federal lawsuit which in part says police faced pressure to find out who killed a junior high school student in 1983. The three men were released from prison last year. Maryland’s Board of Public Works voted in March to pay the three a total of $8.7 million.