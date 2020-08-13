Voting focus could be legacy for latest wave of NBA activism

NBA players are building on the framework of Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem that helped raise awareness about police brutality. It has permeated the NBA since the league restarted its season in Florida last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. But where Kaepernick’s demonstrations brought awareness, NBA players want their actions to lead to move the needle even further. Initiatives such as the LeBron James-led More Than A Vote could provide a tangible legacy for today’s socially conscience players who want to transform symbolism into substantive change