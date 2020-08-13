WATCH: WI Highway temporarily shut down for plane takeoff

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department had to temporarily shut down Highway 153 for an unusual reason: a plane using the road as a runway.

The small plane landed in a field near the Central Wisconsin Airport after a failed take-off. No one was injured and the plane was undamaged.

After several attempts to take off in the field, officials had to shut down part of the road.

The pilot was able to get airborne, and continue on his way to Eau Claire.