No Fall sports for Winona State and NSIC

Winona, Minn. (WXOW) Winona State along with the rest of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, become the latest victims of COVID-19 concerns.

The conference has canceled the fall sports season and suspended all competitions through December 31.

The fall sports impacted include football, volleyball, women's soccer, and cross country.

Men's and women's golf will be suspended.

Practices for fall sports can begin September 8, provided guidelines from health officials and the NCAA are met.

Winter sports, including basketball, can begin practice on November 27.

Winona State will honor all student-athlete scholarship agreements.

For more details, click here: https://winonastatewarriors.com/news/2020/8/13/general-nsic-announces-decision-regarding-2020-21-sport-seasons.aspx