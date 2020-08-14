200 Western Wisconsin troops welcomed home from Afghanistan

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Nearly 200 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry returned home Friday from Texas where they spent a few weeks demobilizing after a year in Afghanistan.

Family and friends all gathered around Friday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to welcome home their loved ones after a yearlong mobilization in Afghanistan.

As the soldiers arrived Friday afternoon they immediately were greeted with love and support by their senior officers.

Moments later the soldiers loaded up bags and boarded their buses as they drove to their local Wisconsin National Guard armories where they were able to finally greet their families and friends with an endless amount of emotion.

The 128th is based out of armories in Menomonie, River Falls, Eau Claire, and Arcadia.

"It's a three-legged stool that supports the Guard. It's families, communities, and employers in the case of the National Guard because we're all citizen soldiers," said Captain Joe Travato. "So, that means most of us have civilian careers to go back too and things at this point. But, you know, the support from the community from all across Wisconsin frankly has been absolutely incredible throughout this entire deployment."

This is the third wave of soldiers that the Wisconsin National Guard has welcomed home this year, totaling nearly 400 troops who have now returned home safely from Afghanistan.