$400,000 damage in Portage fire; former assistant chief guided escape

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities say at least $400,000 damage was caused by a Portage fire, with a unique bystander helping to rescue tenants inside the burning building.

Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson says the damage estimate from the property at 701 West Wisconsin Street will increase as the value of the contents of the apartment house are calculated.



Simonson says Wednesday's fire at the three-story apartment house began on a porch.



Steve Moore of Portage tells our affiliate 27 News he drove by the home and noticed unusual smoke and then spotted fire, before any police or firefighters were on the scene.



Moore was a member of the Portage Fire Department from 1987-2002, finishing his career with the department as its assistant chief. He also served as Chief of the North Fond du Lac Fire Department.

Moore says when he arrived the fire was only in a window area, but his attempt to put it out with a fire extinguisher he carries was unsuccessful. Moore says he made contact with first floor tenants and became aware a mother and her young children were still up on the second floor.

"Frightened," Moore says in describing their demeanor. "The downstairs residents and her and the children both got a fair amount of smoke."



Moore and at least one other bystander guided the residents out of the building to safety. "The frightening thing was she had an infant hanging on to her chest and the other two small children with her," Moore says. "She did a very good job of keeping calm."

Some people at the scene of the fire hailed Moore as a hero.



"Did we help? Yes, our efforts I think helped move people right along, but no, I'm not a hero," Moore said.



Moore says he needs no recognition for jumping into action when help was needed.



"The main thing, any kind of fire, especially when there's kids involved is make sure they're out and they're okay," Moore tells our affiliate 27 News. "That's the greatest reward, to make sure those people are okay."