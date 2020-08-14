5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Iran and Turkey strongly criticize the United Arab Emirates over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. President Donald Trump adds fuel to an online misinformation campaign about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be vice president that parallels the one he used against Barack Obama. Trump acknowledges he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of funding to make it harder to process an expected surge in mail-in ballots that he worries could cost him reelection.