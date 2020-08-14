After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) — A little more than a month after Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect, the Trump administration is scheduled to re-impose a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum Sunday. The move is raising tensions between the two allies. Trump accuses Canada of flooding the U.S. market with its raw, unprocessed aluminum. Critics of the tariffs counter that a jump in Canadian raw aluminum shipments to the United States is within historical norms and reflects stepped-up production from a Canadian smelter that had been shut down by a labor dispute. The Canadians are poised to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. aluminum and other products.