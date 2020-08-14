Alabama governor’s chief of staff quarantines after exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff is quarantining at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola told reporters Friday that Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner does not have symptoms but is in quarantine at home. Bonner’s wife took a COVID-19 test after attending a visitation for a funeral last Friday in Mobile where she later learned several other attendees had tested positive. She does not have symptoms of the virus, but the test was positive. Maiola says Bonner was not with the 75-year-old Republican governor this week and his wife Janee Bonner has not been around the governor in several months.