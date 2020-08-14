Asia Today: S. Korea’s cases jump again, lower in Victoria

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 166 newly confirmed case of the coronavirus, it’s highest daily jump in five months, as health authorities fear transmissions are getting out of control in the greater capital area that’s home to half of the country’s 51 million people. Most of the new cases come from the Seoul area where authorities scurried to shut down thousands of churches, which have emerged as a major source of COVID-19 cases. Many of them had failed to properly enforce preventive measures, allowing worshippers to take off their masks, sing in choirs or eat together in diners. The spike could result in stronger social distancing measures at major cities, which they have so far been reluctant to take because of economic concerns.