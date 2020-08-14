Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage. The coronavirus has upended the standard political gatherings that were planned for the Democratic Party in Wisconsin and for the GOP in North Carolina. That won’t stop TV scrutiny of the speeches and other activities. While broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC will air one prime-time hour a day, cable networks CNN and MSNBC are devoting their evening lineups to both conventions. Joe Biden plans to accept the Democratic nomination on Aug. 20. The GOP’s renomination of President Donald Trump is set for the week of Aug. 24.