Dog shot inside portable toilet in St. Paul city park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a dog was shot inside a portable toilet in a St. Paul city park. Police say a man who called 911 about 3:20 a.m. Friday reported hearing gunshots at the Maryland Avenue and Dale Street park. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the caller heard a dog yelp and saw a male exit the toilet. St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers found the dog and discovered it had been shot in the snout. A veterinary technician from the nearby Como Park Animal Hospital assisted police and brought the dog in for treatment. Information about its condition wasn’t immediately available.