Ex-cop’s video captures crowd’s horror during Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd. The video comes from fired Officer Tou Thao, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man. Thao held back the crowd as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25. The crowd grows agitated in Thao’s video, with one man yelling at Chauvin to get off Floyd’s neck. When a woman who identifies herself as a Minneapolis firefighter arrives, Thao yells at her, “Back off!” She demands that police check Floyd’s pulse.