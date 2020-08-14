Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to Los Angeles delayed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has made a brief appearance in a New York state courtroom via video conference from prison, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assaulting two women. The hearing in Buffalo on Friday was supposed to be about the former Hollywood producer’s proposed extradition to Los Angeles, where he faces similar sexual assault charges. But Weinstein’s lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors agreed to postpone the hearing to December because of the coronavirus pandemic. Weinstein survived a bout with the virus earlier this year while in prison near Buffalo.