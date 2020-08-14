Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has received less than 1% of the money Foxconn Technology Group pledged to it two years ago. In August 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research. But Foxconn critics say the Taiwanese technology company has failed to live up to that pledge, giving the university $700,000 in the first of a five-year agreement and no money over the past year. Foxconn has not commented. Foxconn saw changes in its leadership in 2019. Foxconn founder Terry Gou resigned to pursue political office. And his special assistant, Louis Woo, stepped down for personal reasons.