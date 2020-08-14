Greek FM heads for Vienna talks amid standoff with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister is traveling to Vienna for urgent talks with his European Union counterparts and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on military tensions with Turkey, as the Greek and Turkish navies continued a game of brinkmanship over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights. Athens is seeking backing from its partners in the dispute with neighboring Turkey, which comes weeks after a similar confrontation was defused following the intercession of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Relations between the historic regional rivals have hit a more than two-decade low after Turkey sent a seismic research ship, escorted by warships, to prospect Monday for potential offshore oil and gas in waters Athens claims as its own.