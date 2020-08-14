Indiana police to stop blocking roads during executions

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana State Police have agreed to stop blocking roads to a prison where federal executions resumed last month and are set to continue. The decision was revealed in a Friday court filing that stemmed from a lawsuit in which anti-death penalty. Activists said in the lawsuit that the roadblocks impeded their speech rights. The filing in Indianapolis federal court says state police will no longer prevent demonstrators from convening near an intersection across from the sprawling prison. In return, the Aug. 4 lawsuit will be dismissed. Plaintiff Abraham Bonowitz, the director of Death Penalty Action, called the change in procedures by the Indiana State Police “a victory for the First Amendment.” Friday’s filing says state police are not conceding that the lawsuit allegations are correct.