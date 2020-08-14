Late strong storm chances after a hot summer day

Summer heat

The sunshine will continue to bring more summer-feel to the air today. Highs are expected to be back in the mid to upper 80 as dew points remain in the mid-60s. Today will be very similar to yesterday, other than our evening storm chance!

Strong to severe storms

The farther northwest within the Coulee Region, the potential for severe weather increases. Yet, our region may favor little to no severe weather due to the timing. Storms will start to develop in Western Minnesota and move east. By the time it makes it in our region, it will be around/after sunset. After sunset, there is usually a loss in the instability. So, if sunset is our excepted storm timing, there could be weakening of storms.

But, if strong storms move in, our timing will be 7 PM until Midnight. The main threats for severe will be large hail and damaging winds. Make sure to keep your weather alerts on and stay weather aware.

Rest of the weekend

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but they should make a quick exit. Then attention turns to a high pressure system. It will enforce cooler air to move in and bring back clear sunny skies. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be from the mid-70s to the low 80s with no humidity!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett