Local, virtual classes offer parents practical skills

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - No one taught parents how to deal with the current situation they face. More virtual schooling means more time at home and possibly more problems.

To try to prevent that from happening, the West Salem-based Parenting Professor, Chris Peterson, now offers virtual classes for parents.

Over the course of six Sunday afternoon sessions, Peterson said he will help equip parents with the skills to curb arguments, boost motivation and help improve the overall family dynamic at home. The lessons from the Love & Logic institute offer practical skills that can be used immediately, according to Peterson.

Those interested can still register ahead of the first session on Sunday, Aug. 16. Classes run virtually on Zoom from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 16, 23, 30 and Sept. 6, 13, and 20. A cost of $50 per person or $75 per couple covers class materials and the virtual infrastructure.

