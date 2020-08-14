Madison police announce two arrests in shooting of 11-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have made two arrests in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

Perion Carreon, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are in police custody for the killing.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl announced the arrest at a news conference late Friday afternoon.

Scott was shot in the head Tuesday and fought for her life until she was removed from life support Thursday at the decision of her family. Scott, police said, was an innocent victim, hit when the shooter missed their intended target.

Scott is the most recent and highest-profile victim of a recent surge in gun violence around Madison. The summer months have seen the most shootings since the police department began tracking such statistics in 2016.